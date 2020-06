Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank Flooring in Living & Master Bedroom / Tile Kitchen and Formal Dining Area / Split Bedroom Floor Plan / Granite Kitchen Countertops / GAS Stove / Walk-In Pantry. Large Master Suite features a Lighted Trey Ceiling / Double Vanity / Separate Shower & Soaking Tub / Walk in Closet that opens to the Laundry Room!!! Take a Dip in the Community Pool or have a get together with Friends on the Custom Pavered Back Patio. Bridgeport Colony is located between Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field and just Minutes from the Most Beautiful Beaches on the Emerald Coast!