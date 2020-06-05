All apartments in Wright
716 Randall Roberts Road
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:21 AM

716 Randall Roberts Road

716 Randall Roberts Road · (850) 939-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL 32547

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom). Minutes from Hurlburt field (so close there are no traffic lights between you and the gate!) and only 15 minutes to Eglin AFB.Enjoy a well lit, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, large kitchen with island, breakfast nook, and cozy family room with a decorative fireplace and plant ledges. Tile and laminate bamboo flooring throughout, carpet in master bedroom only. Recent lighting/hardware updates and interior paint, neutral colors! Split floor plan provides privacy in master bedroom with fantastic walk-in closet and large Master Bath. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have any available units?
716 Randall Roberts Road has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 Randall Roberts Road have?
Some of 716 Randall Roberts Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Randall Roberts Road currently offering any rent specials?
716 Randall Roberts Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Randall Roberts Road pet-friendly?
No, 716 Randall Roberts Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wright.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road offer parking?
Yes, 716 Randall Roberts Road does offer parking.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Randall Roberts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have a pool?
No, 716 Randall Roberts Road does not have a pool.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have accessible units?
No, 716 Randall Roberts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Randall Roberts Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Randall Roberts Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Randall Roberts Road does not have units with air conditioning.
