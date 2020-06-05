716 Randall Roberts Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom). Minutes from Hurlburt field (so close there are no traffic lights between you and the gate!) and only 15 minutes to Eglin AFB.Enjoy a well lit, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, large kitchen with island, breakfast nook, and cozy family room with a decorative fireplace and plant ledges. Tile and laminate bamboo flooring throughout, carpet in master bedroom only. Recent lighting/hardware updates and interior paint, neutral colors! Split floor plan provides privacy in master bedroom with fantastic walk-in closet and large Master Bath. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub.