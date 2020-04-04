646 Virginia Oak Ct.

Amenities

accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accessible

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent in Fort Walton Beach! - Virginia Oak Court is centrally located in Fort Walton Beach. This townhome is located near both military bases, shopping and dining. Three bedrooms and two full baths this home is spacious with 1278 square feet of living space. This beautiful home features carpet and tile floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with 1 downstairs, a full bathroom on each level, and an open concept living area and kitchen. The backyard is fenced in. Vacant and easy to show! Come take a look at this one while it is still available!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE5224487)