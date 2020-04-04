All apartments in Wright
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:23 AM

646 Virginia Oak Ct.

646 Virginia Oak Court · (813) 321-0166
Location

646 Virginia Oak Court, Wright, FL 32548

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 646 Virginia Oak Ct. · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accessible
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent in Fort Walton Beach! - Virginia Oak Court is centrally located in Fort Walton Beach. This townhome is located near both military bases, shopping and dining. Three bedrooms and two full baths this home is spacious with 1278 square feet of living space. This beautiful home features carpet and tile floors, 2 bedrooms upstairs with 1 downstairs, a full bathroom on each level, and an open concept living area and kitchen. The backyard is fenced in. Vacant and easy to show! Come take a look at this one while it is still available!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5224487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have any available units?
646 Virginia Oak Ct. has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 646 Virginia Oak Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
646 Virginia Oak Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Virginia Oak Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wright.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. offer parking?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have a pool?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have accessible units?
Yes, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. has accessible units.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Virginia Oak Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Virginia Oak Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
