Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5029 LANTANA DR

5029 Lantana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5029 Lantana Drive, Woodlawn Beach, FL 32563

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Gulf Breeze 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandavilla Neighborhood ~ Gulf Breeze School District! Easy drive to Hurlburt or Pensacola! Gorgeous hardwood floors in great room! Tiled eat in kitchen features granite counter tops with all appliances including a wine fridge. Formal dining room and a formal living room or office. Huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Three guest bedrooms! Indoor laundry with washer & dryer hookups only. 2 car garage. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Privacy fenced in backyard with open patio and sprinkler system. Home is occupied and will be ready for move in July 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 LANTANA DR have any available units?
5029 LANTANA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodlawn Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5029 LANTANA DR have?
Some of 5029 LANTANA DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 LANTANA DR currently offering any rent specials?
5029 LANTANA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 LANTANA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5029 LANTANA DR is pet friendly.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR offer parking?
Yes, 5029 LANTANA DR does offer parking.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 LANTANA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR have a pool?
No, 5029 LANTANA DR does not have a pool.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR have accessible units?
No, 5029 LANTANA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 LANTANA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5029 LANTANA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5029 LANTANA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
