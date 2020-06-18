5029 LANTANA DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Gulf Breeze 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Mandavilla Neighborhood ~ Gulf Breeze School District! Easy drive to Hurlburt or Pensacola! Gorgeous hardwood floors in great room! Tiled eat in kitchen features granite counter tops with all appliances including a wine fridge. Formal dining room and a formal living room or office. Huge master bedroom suite with walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Three guest bedrooms! Indoor laundry with washer & dryer hookups only. 2 car garage. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Privacy fenced in backyard with open patio and sprinkler system. Home is occupied and will be ready for move in July 15, 2020!