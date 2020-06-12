/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Beach, FL
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4795 66th Place
4795 66th Place, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wow! Fully furnished and ready for occupancy starting April 15th to November 1st.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Beach
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5920 Ridge Lake Circle
5920 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
Ready now for an annual tenant. Large Lake Front Home in gated Lake at Sandridge. 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 Car Garage, Almost 3864 Sqft. Great Home for a large family and entertaining friends.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Corsica Place
5400 Corsica Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
DiVOSTA Signature Oakmont Base Model 3/2/2 with side entry garage. Investment home has been consistently managed/leased. Well cared for and in move-in condition, ready for buyer elective updating in their own time.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5853 Pine Ridge Circle
5853 Pine Ridge Circle, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Home, built to the highest standards, in a gated 55+ community with 41 homes.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5380 E Harbor Village Drive
5380 East Harbor Village Drive, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Gorgeous River Views from this 3BR/2.5 Bth condo and SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP IS AVAILABLE. Balcony with waterfront view from living room and Master bedroom. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Beach
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
552 Biscayne Lane
552 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
A great rental in the Heart of Sebastian! Rental price includes lawn care. Home has a brand new AC unit and a newer roof! Home does have some carpet, but owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with the pet deposit.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Biscayne Lane
462 Biscayne Lane, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
The Perfect Winter Getaway... Annual or Seasonal - Perfect winter get away in lovely Sebastian neighborhood - 3/2 and only minutes from shopping, restaurants and short drive to ocean. Split floor plan - screened patio.Furn. Annual: $1,700 Furn.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2106 27th Avenue
2106 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Perfect home for your family! Warm wood touches throughout, spit floorplan, sunny and private fenced-in back yard...ready for you and your family to move in. Located in the great neighborhood of Mcansh Park.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sebastian Highlands
1 Unit Available
858 Kirke Avenue
858 Kirke Avenue, Sebastian, FL
Absolutely Stunning 4 BR pool home in Sebastian Highlands! Home was completely remodeled in 2017! Tiled throughout and boasting 4 bedrooms, office, and dining room this home is spacious! Split floor plan over sized garage (24 X 21).
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
215 Live Oak Road
215 Live Oak Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Enjoy vacation home views on the Indian River. This beautifully remodeled 3BR, 2.5BA open floor plan home will make great memories, but the outside pool deck with the breeze and views of the river is where you will want to be.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
