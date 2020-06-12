/
3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5837 Spanish River Road
5837 Spanish River Road, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1950 sqft
Large beautiful 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home in Portofino Shores, a wonderful gated community with a Clubhouse, Fitness center, Pool, Tennis courts and playground. Separate living and family rooms.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8001 Santana Avenue
8001 Santana Avenue, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1372 sqft
Lakewood Park 3 bed 2 bath single family home - LAKEWOOD PARK 3/2 HOME! FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE BEDROOMS, CENTRAL A/C. GREAT LOCATION! Please call Courtney 772.370.6821 to schedule a showing. There is an application fee of $50 per person 18+.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6312 Spring Lake Ter Terrace
6312 Spring Lake Terrace, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1513 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/2 Single family home for rent in sought after Portifino Shores. This property has been meticulously maintained to keep you at ease. The gated community is pet and family friendly for your sense of serenity.
1 of 30
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
6108 Santa Margarito Drive
6108 Santa Margarito Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1437 sqft
Exceptional 3 Br, 2 Baths New paint. Lake view and Private pool, Fence . Tile in main living area Carpets in Bedrooms. Ceiling fans and extras.MUST SEE''''''
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft on the lake! Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room and a separate family room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
606 Bridgewater Lane
606 Bridgewater Lane Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Try before you buy! Lease-purchase terms available! Beautifully refreshed home w/open great room plan has new paint & carpet, gorgeous tile, luxe new master bath. Island kitchen, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, fitness/yoga room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Grey Falcon Circle
2002 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Large home in a gated community. Beautiful views of private pool and lake. Lawn and Pool care included Granite counters in kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
886 Carolina Circle
886 Carolina Circle Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available Off Season starting May. Great pet friendly family home with a downstairs master bedroom. Located in a Gated Golf Community. Also has a granite kitchen, large pool, and lanai area. Great views from 2nd floor balcony. Utilities NOT included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.
1 of 36
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2174 Harwick Circle SW
2174 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 Year old 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a wonderful community with resort like amenities. This house will not last! Make an appointment to view.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3702 N. Highway A1A 1002
3702 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1996 sqft
Unit 1002 Available 06/15/20 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo - Property Id: 297059 Ocean front 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished. Club house pool, jacuzzi, billard room and BBQ area. Gated community Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 12th Square SW
2627 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
Spacious 4 bedroom home - spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located at a private community in Vero Beach (RLNE5321584)
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
655 Old Dixie Highway S.W.
655 Old Dixie Highway Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Seasonal Rental OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST HOUSE - OLD FLORIDA CHARMING GUEST 3/1 HOUSE-ON 4 ACRES WITH POOL. LOVELY ANTIQUE DECOR AND COMFORTABLE FURNISHINGS... A QUIET GET AWAY YET MINUTES TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS & SHORT DRIVE TO OCEAN.Furn.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
547 Calamondin Way
547 Calamondin Way SW, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
First Floor Master Bedroom Suite! Two bedrooms, Open Loft/office and full bath on 2nd level. Nice corner lot in sought after Citrus Springs. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & social clubs. ANNUAL LEASES ONLY.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5679 Riverboat Circle
5679 Riverboat Circle SW, Indian River County, FL
Amazing opportunity to rent, close to stores, banks and shopping areas, gated community with tropical landscape, screened in pool area and spacious open living and dining rooms. Room size approx. subject to error.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
487 6th Street
487 6th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Don t pass this one up, centrally located, 3 bedrooms, new paint inside home and garage, new air conditioning. Ready to move in, great club house and community.
