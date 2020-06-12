603 N. Green St.

Amenities

New 4/2 family home located in Pensacola! - Check out this 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Pensacola. This home features all tile flooring, spacious rooms, open kitchen, and has a large fenced in back yard. Conveniently located just 3 miles from Interstate 110 and downtown Pensacola.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws



