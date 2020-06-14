Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL

Finding an apartment in West Melbourne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringin...
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
12 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1369 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive
2000 Stratford Pointe Drive, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Very nice, clean house in convenient location. Nice size fenced in yard & screened porch. Washer/dryer included in rent. Walk across to community pool. Close to restaurants, shopping, beach, etc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Westbrooke
1 Unit Available
2616 Kendrick Court
2616 Kendrick Court, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2030 sqft
This home has a great open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, family, dinning, nook, kitchen, Florida room & laundry. New roof, recently painted inside. Walking distance to schools There's a community pool. Owner will consider small pets.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Eastwood Heritage Oaks
1 Unit Available
2078 Maeve Circle
2078 Maeve Circle, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Newer Large 4BR/2BA/2GA West Melbourne Heritage Oaks. 1905 liv. sq ft (appx) home . Gated community w/community pool. Large Living Room, Family Room and Dining area. 5 min walk to A rated Schools. Beautiful Kitchen w/Corian countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Canova Park
1 Unit Available
529 Edward Road
529 Edward Road, West Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1634 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1290 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harvard Apartments
1 Unit Available
680 Short Hills Ln 102
680 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1415 sqft
2/2 Upgraded Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 137283 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1240 Goode Dr NE
1240 Goode Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2097 sqft
Newly updated immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home home and ready for immediate occupancy. This beautiful Palm Bay home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, formal living and dining areas and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4063 Palladian Way
4063 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1822 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Gated Community in desirable area of Melbourne with excellent Schools and 15 minutes to ocean.Home boasts large eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and lots of counter space. Large Living/Dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1921 Park Avenue
1921 South Park Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Darling 3 bedroom 1 bath house ready for new tenants. The house features a one car garage, tile flooring throughout and an eat in kitchen. The fenced back yard will provide privacy and a wonderful spot to relax with friends and family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4173 Palladian Way
4173 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2036 sqft
Applications pending; Available 8/1/2020; Spacious, 2,000 sq ft , 3 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath home located in the gated community of Hammock Trace Preserve. This home is on a large corner lot with a wonderful view of the lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hammock Trace Preserve
1 Unit Available
4108 Palladian Way
4108 Palladian Way, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2023 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bdr, 2 baths home with 2 car garage in GATED desirable Hammock Trace Preserve. This home features vaulted ceilings with tile and carpet throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
824 Furth Road Northwest
824 Furth Road Northwest, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1801 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of West Melbourne
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
Cocoa North
287 Units Available
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Port Malabar Country Club
9 Units Available
Malabar Lakes
1018 Malabar Lakes Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
922 sqft
Enjoy residential living just off the Indian River and close to I-95, Rte. 1, the Orlando/Melbourne Airport and sunny Melbourne Beach. Covered parking, a community clubhouse and a bark park for residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
City Guide for West Melbourne, FL

The City of West Melbourne did not charge property taxes for 40 years until recently instating them in 2005. Hopefully they didn't collect 40 years of back taxes!

West Melbourne was created not as an original town, but as a place in Brevard County that did not want to be annexed into Melbourne, Florida. Founders created their own city, and for almost 50 years, the city didn't charge property taxes, but rather "fees" to help fund their government. This changed in 2005, but West Melbourne remains a beautiful almost-beach town and an idyllic place to live on the east coast of Florida. West Melbourne is not right on the water, but its just a few miles from Melbourne, which is, and Palm Bay, a beautiful Florida beach. People in West Melbourne can enjoy that beach-life feeling without having to pay beachfront prices for their property. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in West Melbourne, FL

Finding an apartment in West Melbourne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

