Last updated June 14 2020

68 Apartments for rent in Warrington, FL with garage

Warrington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Weatherstone
1 Unit Available
3799 WEATHERSTONE CIR
3799 Wheatherstone Circle, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2033 sqft
This home includes all new stainless steel appliances, overhead built in microwave, smooth ceramic top stove, fridge with in-door water and ice dispenser and dishwasher.

Marion Oaks
1 Unit Available
3314 MARION OAKS WAY
3314 Marion Oaks Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1888 sqft
Easy access to bases & beaches! Tile entry. Living room with fireplace, ceiling fan & wood-look tile floor. Kitchen/dining combination plus breakfast bar. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 Unit Available
9726 BROOKSTONE WAY
9726 Brookstone Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1717 sqft
Lovely brick home coming available this July! This 3BD/2BA features an open floor plan, high ceilings and neutral tones throughout.

Marion Oaks
1 Unit Available
3317 MARION OAKS WAY
3317 Marion Oaks Way, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1401 sqft
Contemporary 3/2 near Naval Air Station Pensacola and Perdido Key~ Brick home features 1,400 square feet + 1 car garage and Privacy Fenced Backyard. Open floor plan with great room overlooking dining area.

Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR
9712 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Cozy 2BR/2BA Pensacola rental townhome with one car garage. This immaculate townhome has been recently renovated with a variety of upgraded features. This new carpet in the bedrooms and living area with tile in foyer, kitchen and bath areas.

1 Unit Available
2728 KEPLER AVE
2728 Kepler Avenue, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Beautiful Custom home in West Pensacola with WATER VIEWS - Yard Maintenance included in the rent! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Great Room has high ceilings, Stone wall with Gas Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen has Double
Results within 1 mile of Warrington

1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

Coral Creek Two
1 Unit Available
1913 CORAL ISLAND RD
1913 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1414 sqft
This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining.

Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1005 ANTIGUA CIR
1005 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1186 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Inside laundry. Split master suite with garden tub & walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch.

Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1057 ANTIGUA CIR
1057 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1156 sqft
LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CORAL VILLAGES, THIS IS A PLACE TO CALL HOME. COMPLETE WITH OPEN & COVERED PATIO, FENCED IN BACKYARD AND 1 CAR GARAGE. NEARBY ARE THREE SHOPPING CENTERS. PERDIDO KEY BEACHES ARE APPROX. 15 MINUTES AWAY.

Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1091 ANTIGUA CIR
1091 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1452 sqft
THIS CORAL VILLAGE HOME IS LARGER THAN IT MAY APPEAR. LOCATED ON LAST ROAD IN CORAL VILLAGE AND COMPLETE WITH LARGE BACKYARD WITH OPEN PATIO, AND EXTRA PARKING AREA. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! IT'S OCCUPIED. AVAILABLE TO RENT ON JUNE 10, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Warrington

1 Unit Available
122 Norwich Dr
122 Norwich Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1657 sqft
Rare find in Gulf Breeze Proper! Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a great open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood laminate floor throughout! The master has a tiled shower and granite counters.

Woodridge Manor
1 Unit Available
10599 FAIR PINES DR
10599 Fair Pine Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1346 sqft
Very Nice 3BR/2BA rental home convenient to Naval Hospital, NAS Pensacola.

Westpointe Heritage
1 Unit Available
1910 W Lloyd St 1/2
1910 West Lloyd Street, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1015 sqft
Cute 4/1 in Pensacola! - Quaint 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This property is still being renovated, but features new cabinets, new appliances, and a 1-car garage. More pictures are to come soon.

Santa Monica
1 Unit Available
7130 Balboa Drive
7130 Balboa Drive, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
7130 Balboa Dr - Property Id: 81082 This is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Close to NAS Pensacola. Freshly painted, New flooring throughout entire home, and ready for move in immediately.

The Estates at Emerald Shores
1 Unit Available
605 DOWNHAUL DR
605 Downhaul Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1936 sqft
Contemporary 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom home located in Estates at Emerald Shores Subdivision with over 1900 sqft of living space.

Seaglades East
1 Unit Available
1111 BALSA CT
1111 Balsa Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1980 sqft
This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.

Emerald Shores
1 Unit Available
734 MARLINSPIKE DR
734 Marlin Spike Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2079 sqft
Gorgeous 4 BR 2 Bath home in coveted Emerald Shores neighborhood, just outside the back gate of NAS Pensacola, and within 5 minutes of the beach! This home boasts 4 full size bedrooms, along with a formal dining area.

Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

Amelia Place
1 Unit Available
3312 LINGER CT
3312 Linger Court, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Fabulous home located in Amelia Place Subdivision *** INTERIOR FEATURES: large Living Room with high ceilings ~ Kitchen is fully equipped and includes a Breakfast Nook ~ Spacious Master Bedroom with large Walk-in Closet ~ Master Bathroom with Double

Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.

Chevalier
1 Unit Available
2011 BEARCAT CT
2011 Bearcat Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1840 sqft
Lovely brick 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home just minutes to the Back gate of the Naval Air Station and the sugar white sands of Perdido Key beach.

Southbay
1 Unit Available
1886 GULF BAY LN
1886 Gulf Bay Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1894 sqft
THIS HOME SITS ON THE CORNER OF THE LAKE, CAN WATCH THE DUCKS PASS BY FROM THE COVERED PATIO. HAS BREAKFAST NOOK FOR NOT SO FORMAL DINING, DINING ROOM ALSO.

Little Creek
1 Unit Available
1307 LITTLE CREEK CIR
1307 Little Creek Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1666 sqft
Brick, dog friendly home in Southwest Pensacola convenient to NAS! This home is tucked on a cul-de-sac lot in the Little Creek Subdivision off Hwy 98 West.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Warrington, FL

Warrington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

