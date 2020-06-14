/
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warrington, FL
Navy Point
1 Unit Available
104 JARDINE CT
104 Jardine Rd, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
remodeled tri plex with gas appliances
Navy Point
1 Unit Available
6 ROWLAND CT
6 Rowland Court, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
Completely remodeled one bedroom apartment with attractive ceramic tile and kitchen cabinets. Built in microwave. WIFI and lawn care are included. Waterfront park with in walking distance.
1 Unit Available
825 BAYSHORE DR
825 Bayshore Drive, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
671 sqft
1 BEDROOM FURNISHED ON THE 9TH FLOOR IN THIS NO SMOKING, NO PET BUILDING. POOL, BEACH, ELEVATORS, 24 HOUR DOORMEN. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, CABLE, & PHONE. LAUNDRY ROOM ACROSS THE HALL. 10%FMR FOR LEASE
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
2024 GULF BEACH HWY
2024 Gulf Beach Hwy, Warrington, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
944 sqft
Cute house that is very convenient to Navy base and shops. Listed as 1 bedroom but has bonus room. NO PETS!
Results within 5 miles of Warrington
1 Unit Available
2409 WHALEY AVE
2409 Whaley Avenue, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath house located in East Hill, Conveniently located near Bayview park, shopping centers and restaurants. close to downtown Pensacola and Pensacola beaches. It does have a fenced in yard.
Fairfax Manor
1 Unit Available
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .
1 Unit Available
600 SCENIC HWY
600 Blk Scenic Hwy, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
Gorgeous view of Pensacola Bay! Waterfront Complex in Southeast Pensacola- less than 5 minutes to downtown, Pensacola Beaches, I-10, public boat launches, Bayview Dog Park, Blue Wahoo's Stadium and everything else Downtown Pensacola has to offer!
Results within 10 miles of Warrington
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess unit H-1
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
610 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
14118 PERDIDO KEY DR
14118 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
This completely remolded first level condo is located on Perdido Key Drive directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico. Inside you'll find plenty of high end and efficient upgrades allowing you to make the most of your time on the Gulf Coast.
Gulf Beach
1 Unit Available
14530 PERDIDO KEY DR
14530 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
608 sqft
You cannot beat this! Get up in the morning and smell the salt air and look at the Gulf of Mexico. Charming furnished condo across from the Gulf on Perdido Key. Tile throughout. Close to the back gate of NAS and convenient to Corry Field.
