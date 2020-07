Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill e-payments new construction

Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020.



Welcome to The Southern Apartments.



Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes, The Southern offers a number of top-notch amenities and upscale interior features for our residents. Take a dip in our relaxing swimming pool, have a quick workout in our cardio and strength-training fitness center, or entertain friends in your chef-inspired kitchen. At The Southern, the possibilities are endless! Contact us today to learn more about our pet-friendly apartments and community.