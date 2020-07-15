All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 7 Barbados Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
7 Barbados Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

7 Barbados Lane

7 Barbados Ln · (850) 974-2008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Barbados Ln, Walton County, FL 32413

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom offers a queen bed, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms will sleep 5 additional people and they share a hallway bath. A background check is required. Pets will be considered but restrictions apply. This rental will be available 8/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Barbados Lane have any available units?
7 Barbados Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Barbados Lane have?
Some of 7 Barbados Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Barbados Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7 Barbados Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Barbados Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Barbados Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7 Barbados Lane offer parking?
No, 7 Barbados Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7 Barbados Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Barbados Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Barbados Lane have a pool?
No, 7 Barbados Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7 Barbados Lane have accessible units?
No, 7 Barbados Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Barbados Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Barbados Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Barbados Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Barbados Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7 Barbados Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd
Walton County, FL 32459
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop
Walton County, FL 32459
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane
Laguna Beach, FL 32461
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLOzark, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWright, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLSpringfield, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, ALPace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity