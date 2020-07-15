7 Barbados Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom offers a queen bed, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms will sleep 5 additional people and they share a hallway bath. A background check is required. Pets will be considered but restrictions apply. This rental will be available 8/1/2020.