7 Barbados Lane

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom is being rented fully furnished and available for rent June 1, 2020. It has a beautiful, open-concept first floor with sight lines spanning from the living room through the kitchen and into the dining area. All 3 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom offers a queen bed, walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms will sleep 5 additional people and they share a hallway bath. A background check is required. Pets will be considered but restrictions apply. This rental will be available 8/1/2020.