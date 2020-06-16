475 Ricker Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Point Washington! - Take the 3D Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=uTh2b2gTO1&env=production



Come see this gorgeous home tucked away amidst the trees in Santa Rosa Beach. Step from the cute little porch overlooking the front yard and into the spacious living room, and you'll find easy access to the first bedroom and the well appointed bathroom with an enclosed step in shower. The Kitchen is equally beautiful with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, and granite countertops. Match this with the dining area right past the bar height countertop, and you've got a breakfast set up to be proud of. You'll also find a second bedroom with a walk in closet. The rear deck houses the enclosed laundry area and overlooks a big beautiful back yard with plenty of room for kids or animals to play! The lot also includes a carport and storage. Don't miss your opportunity to make this place your home!



(RLNE5899249)