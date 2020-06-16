All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 475 Ricker Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
475 Ricker Ave
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

475 Ricker Ave

475 Ricker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

475 Ricker Avenue, Walton County, FL 32459

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Point Washington! - Take the 3D Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=uTh2b2gTO1&env=production

Come see this gorgeous home tucked away amidst the trees in Santa Rosa Beach. Step from the cute little porch overlooking the front yard and into the spacious living room, and you'll find easy access to the first bedroom and the well appointed bathroom with an enclosed step in shower. The Kitchen is equally beautiful with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, and granite countertops. Match this with the dining area right past the bar height countertop, and you've got a breakfast set up to be proud of. You'll also find a second bedroom with a walk in closet. The rear deck houses the enclosed laundry area and overlooks a big beautiful back yard with plenty of room for kids or animals to play! The lot also includes a carport and storage. Don't miss your opportunity to make this place your home!

(RLNE5899249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 475 Ricker Ave have any available units?
475 Ricker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, FL.
What amenities does 475 Ricker Ave have?
Some of 475 Ricker Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 475 Ricker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
475 Ricker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 475 Ricker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 475 Ricker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 475 Ricker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 475 Ricker Ave offers parking.
Does 475 Ricker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 475 Ricker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 475 Ricker Ave have a pool?
No, 475 Ricker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 475 Ricker Ave have accessible units?
No, 475 Ricker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 475 Ricker Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 475 Ricker Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 475 Ricker Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 475 Ricker Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane
Laguna Beach, FL 32461
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd
Walton County, FL 32459
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop
Walton County, FL 32459
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLOzark, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWright, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLSpringfield, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, ALPace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College