73 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with garage

Upper Grand Lagoon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2710 Redwood Street
2710 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1224 sqft
Close to Navy Base & the beach! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1 full bathroom upstairs. No Pets/No Smoking

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Treasure Cove
1 Unit Available
2716 Redwood Street
2716 Redwood Street, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom townhouse with 1 car garage! Close to the Navy Base & the beach! New paint, flooring, lighting, just a year ago! Large Living area with vaulted ceiling & kitchen & 1 full bathroom downstairs and both bedrooms & 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Avensong Ln. P202
2104 Avensong Lane, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Villas at Suncrest - Flat 3bedroom~2bath w/garage - https://www.icloud.com/attachment/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fcvws.icloud-content.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2205 Walosi Way M203
2205 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bedroom, 2 bath with Balcony, Detached Garage - Available Mid-March - Renting Now! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with balcony and detached one- car garage. Rent includes water/trash sewer, basic cable and wifi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9005 Banyan Beach Dr
9005 Banyan Beach Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautiful town home,. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath close to Beach and Navel Base - Beautiful town home, only a year old,located close to beaches! Kitchen has white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2203 Walosi Way L202
2203 Walosi Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
Studio
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ~ Flat with detached garage - (RLNE5818083)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pines
1 Unit Available
2415 Astrid Lane
2415 Astrid Ln, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1365 sqft
- Gated Community ! Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located near the worlds most beautiful beaches . 1 car garage with deck and fenced back yard. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Hidden Pines
1 Unit Available
408 Hidden Island Drive - 2
408 Hidden Island Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1809 sqft
408 Hidden Island Dr., Panama City Beach, FL 32408 Monthly Rental Rate: $2,400.00 3 Bed - 2 Bath Size: 1,809 sq ft. Available: July 15, 2020 Year built: 2004 Description 12+ month lease terms/Availabl July 15th.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1260 sqft
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
The Pines
16 Units Available
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Holiday Beach
1 Unit Available
6320 Beach Drive
6320 Beach Drive, Lower Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1905 sqft
Construction completed in 2019.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Open Sands
1 Unit Available
184 Oleander Circle
184 Oleander Circle, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1180 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, living room with a brick fireplace, eat in kitchen, large pantry, equipped with a washer/dryer connection.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Emerald Coast Club
1 Unit Available
219 Coquina Shell Way
219 Coquina Shell Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1308 sqft
Available 7-13-203BD/2BA Home w/1 car Garage in the Palm Cove neighborhood. Gated off of Hutchinson Blvd in Panama City Beach Rent includes: Trash, 2 pools, playground, lawn care and a security guard at night.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2357 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lynn Haven
1 Unit Available
1109 Vermont Ave
1109 Vermont Avenue, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
-- - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in the much desired Lynn Haven subdivision in a great location! This home has been completely remodeled and offers a 2 car garage, large living & dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
521 Camelia St
521 Camelia Street, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1350 sqft
521 Camelia St Panama City Beach, FL 32407 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Screened Patio, Washer and Dryer, spacious living room, fenced in back yard, one care garage. Lovely house ready for you to call home! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5699762)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bahama Beach
1 Unit Available
505 Evergreen St
505 Evergreen Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1132 sqft
505 Evergreen St Available 06/19/20 505 Evergreen St - Updated 3bd 2ba house w/ large family room, kitchen w/ b'fast bar, dining area; washer/dryer hook-up. Fenced backyard, 1-car garage. Patio. Small pet allowed with pet fee, restrictions apply.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2412 St Andrews Blvd #21
2412 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Pretty Bayou, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2233 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2412 St Andrews Blvd - Upscale gated townhouse community close to beaches, 23rd St. and St Andrews. This three bedroom townhome has a beautiful arched foyer entry with tiled floors and 9' ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto Trace
1 Unit Available
124 Covington
124 Covington Street, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1562 sqft
124 Covington Available 07/03/20 3BR/2BA Home for Rent in Palmetto Trace! - For rent. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in the desirable Palmetto Trace community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Upper Grand Lagoon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

