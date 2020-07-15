/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Point
365 Wahoo Road
365 Wahoo Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2806 sqft
Beautiful canal home in the gated community of Bay Point. Park your boat and enjoy! Master suite with office upstairs, 2 more bedrooms downstairs with jack & jill bathroom. 2 living spaces, dining room, fireplace.. Home is fully furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Pines
8901 Laird Street
8901 Laird St, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Fairway Boulevard
112 Fairway Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Golf course condo living at it's best! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor furnished condo located in Colony Club in between the par 3 and 18 hole golf courses. Very well kept.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Open Sands
503 E Gulf Blvd
503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918 Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
1 of 16
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7
17670 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
616 sqft
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7 - South Wind Condo Available 08/01/20 For rent! Beautifully Furnished 1 BR, 1 BA - Short Walk to Beach! - Just steps to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches with Gulf views from the balcony! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Southwind
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
17614 Front Beach Rd 16D
17614 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Endless Summer - Property Id: 304536 Furnished 1 bedroom plus a loft. Queen bed in master, and a queen bed in loft. Leather sofa that makes into a bed. 3rd floor, no elevator. Complex is across the street from the beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5014 Hickory Street
5014 Hickory Street, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1226 sqft
Long Term 2 bedroom with loft could be an office or a small bedroom as well. HOA paid by Owner. Pool available for tenants. New Stainless appliances. Furnished but can be unfurnished. Photos say it all. Call agent to view.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
195 Spikes Circle
195 Spikes Cir, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
For Rent! Southport Hodges Bayou Rental - 4 BR | 2 BA - For rent! 4 BR, 2 BA with Two Car Garage in Hodges Bayou! (Property shows partially furnished, offered either unfurnished or partially.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd
Similar Pages
Upper Grand Lagoon 1 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 3 Bedrooms
Upper Grand Lagoon Apartments with BalconiesUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GaragesUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with GymsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Pools