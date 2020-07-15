Apartment List
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Bay Point
365 Wahoo Road
365 Wahoo Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2806 sqft
Beautiful canal home in the gated community of Bay Point. Park your boat and enjoy! Master suite with office upstairs, 2 more bedrooms downstairs with jack & jill bathroom. 2 living spaces, dining room, fireplace.. Home is fully furnished.

Pines
8901 Laird Street
8901 Laird St, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach.
Verified

10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
112 Fairway Boulevard
112 Fairway Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Golf course condo living at it's best! This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor furnished condo located in Colony Club in between the par 3 and 18 hole golf courses. Very well kept.

Open Sands
503 E Gulf Blvd
503 East Gulf Boulevard, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
Available 11/01/20 Gulf Blvd property - Property Id: 192918 Old Florida Charm. This retro/shabby Chic style home is available November 1, 2020, to March 30 2021 for monthly rental. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7
17670 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
616 sqft
17670 Front Beach Rd, H-7 - South Wind Condo Available 08/01/20 For rent! Beautifully Furnished 1 BR, 1 BA - Short Walk to Beach! - Just steps to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches with Gulf views from the balcony! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath Southwind

17614 Front Beach Rd 16D
17614 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Endless Summer - Property Id: 304536 Furnished 1 bedroom plus a loft. Queen bed in master, and a queen bed in loft. Leather sofa that makes into a bed. 3rd floor, no elevator. Complex is across the street from the beach.

5014 Hickory Street
5014 Hickory Street, Parker, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1226 sqft
Long Term 2 bedroom with loft could be an office or a small bedroom as well. HOA paid by Owner. Pool available for tenants. New Stainless appliances. Furnished but can be unfurnished. Photos say it all. Call agent to view.

16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)

195 Spikes Circle
195 Spikes Cir, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
For Rent! Southport Hodges Bayou Rental - 4 BR | 2 BA - For rent! 4 BR, 2 BA with Two Car Garage in Hodges Bayou! (Property shows partially furnished, offered either unfurnished or partially.

17878 Front Beach Rd #A4
17878 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1908 sqft
For Rent! Furnished 3 Story Town Home Steps to the Beach! - For rent! Fully furnished 3 story town home just steps to the emerald green waters! This unit features a unique lock out studio on the first level and separate private entrance to the 2nd

