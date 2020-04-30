All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court

904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court · (850) 640-1951
Location

904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32407

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1893 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034

Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00

4 Bed - 2.5 Bath
Size: 1,893 sq ft.
Available: March 15, 2020
Year built: 2013

Description
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a view of the Bay; located in Harbor Cove with a private, gated entrance. This home features an open living/dining room, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom features trey ceilings, 2 walk in closets, master bath has a separate tub and shower and double vanities. The 2nd bedroom is of nice size with a private balcony. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Tile and carpet throughout the home and a nice elevated covered patio out back. Management provides irrigation, all lawn services and monthly pest control.

$2,395.00 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)
$2,000.00 Security Deposit

Small Pets Maybe Acceptable (w/approval www.PetScreening.com) and additional monthly Pet Rent will be required.

Credit & Background Checks, Employment, and Income Verification Required
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant. An application is required for each intended resident over 18 years of age. Online applications must be completed and can be found by visiting https//:www.FiveBridgesRents.com

*** Shown By Appointment to Qualified Applicants Only***

Rental Features
Google Home Ready
Cable ready
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Property Features
Parking
Lease Terms
$2,500.00 Security Deposit
Pet deposit
All Intended Residents 18+ years old must complete Rental Application and pay Rental Application Fee.

12 Month Lease Term Required.

First Month's Rent (pro-rated if applicable), Security Deposit ($2,000) plus $35 Administration Services fee due upon Lease signing.

Contact us
Five Bridges Real Estate Services Co., LLC
Nicole Ludwig
3108 W 23rd Street
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 640-1951 (o) (816) 479-5251 (c)
Office@FiveBridgesRents.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have any available units?
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have?
Some of 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court currently offering any rent specials?
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court is pet friendly.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court offer parking?
Yes, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court does offer parking.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have a pool?
No, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court does not have a pool.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have accessible units?
No, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court has units with air conditioning.
