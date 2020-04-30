904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court

Amenities
904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034
Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00
4 Bed - 2.5 Bath
Size: 1,893 sq ft.
Available: March 15, 2020
Year built: 2013
Description
Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a view of the Bay; located in Harbor Cove with a private, gated entrance. This home features an open living/dining room, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom features trey ceilings, 2 walk in closets, master bath has a separate tub and shower and double vanities. The 2nd bedroom is of nice size with a private balcony. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Tile and carpet throughout the home and a nice elevated covered patio out back. Management provides irrigation, all lawn services and monthly pest control.
$2,395.00 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)
$2,000.00 Security Deposit
Small Pets Maybe Acceptable (w/approval www.PetScreening.com) and additional monthly Pet Rent will be required.
Credit & Background Checks, Employment, and Income Verification Required
$45.00 Application Fee per applicant. An application is required for each intended resident over 18 years of age. Online applications must be completed and can be found by visiting https//:www.FiveBridgesRents.com
*** Shown By Appointment to Qualified Applicants Only***
Rental Features
Google Home Ready
Cable ready
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Walk-in closets
Patio
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - electric
Property Features
Parking
Lease Terms
Pet deposit
All Intended Residents 18+ years old must complete Rental Application and pay Rental Application Fee.
12 Month Lease Term Required.
First Month's Rent (pro-rated if applicable), Security Deposit ($2,000) plus $35 Administration Services fee due upon Lease signing.
Contact us
Five Bridges Real Estate Services Co., LLC
Nicole Ludwig
3108 W 23rd Street
Panama City, FL 32405
(850) 640-1951 (o) (816) 479-5251 (c)
Office@FiveBridgesRents.com