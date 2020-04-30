904 Lighthouse Lagoon Court

Amenities

904 Lighthouse Lagoon Ct, Panama City Beach, FL 32407

Click here for an aerial view: https://vimeo.com/396489034



Monthly Rental Rate: $2,395.00



4 Bed - 2.5 Bath

Size: 1,893 sq ft.

Available: March 15, 2020

Year built: 2013



Description

Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a view of the Bay; located in Harbor Cove with a private, gated entrance. This home features an open living/dining room, upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom features trey ceilings, 2 walk in closets, master bath has a separate tub and shower and double vanities. The 2nd bedroom is of nice size with a private balcony. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Tile and carpet throughout the home and a nice elevated covered patio out back. Management provides irrigation, all lawn services and monthly pest control.



$2,395.00 Monthly Rent (one year lease required)

$2,000.00 Security Deposit



Small Pets Maybe Acceptable (w/approval www.PetScreening.com) and additional monthly Pet Rent will be required.



Credit & Background Checks, Employment, and Income Verification Required

$45.00 Application Fee per applicant. An application is required for each intended resident over 18 years of age. Online applications must be completed and can be found by visiting https//:www.FiveBridgesRents.com



*** Shown By Appointment to Qualified Applicants Only***



Contact us

Five Bridges Real Estate Services Co., LLC

Nicole Ludwig

3108 W 23rd Street

Panama City, FL 32405

(850) 640-1951 (o) (816) 479-5251 (c)

Office@FiveBridgesRents.com