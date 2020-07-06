All apartments in Upper Grand Lagoon
Find more places like 8901 Laird Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
/
8901 Laird Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

8901 Laird Street

8901 Laird St · (850) 640-1951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Upper Grand Lagoon
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8901 Laird St, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL 32408
Pines

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach. This duplex home, located on a corner lot, has many upgrades including all stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring with custom ceramic tile in the bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an attached, private bath. Spacious kitchen design with granite countertops, open dining area connected to the family/ entertainment room. Attractive Hardi Board exterior siding, an inviting front porch, and metal roof. Please see the attached floor plan.

The management company provides routine lawn care services. Electricity, water, garbage, basic cable and internet provided in rent.

An application is required for all applicants/ intended residents 18 years of age + ($45 application fee per intended resident). The application process includes a full credit, criminal and background checks plus income, and employment verifications must be completed before a rental decision can be determined. Please submit a contact request at our website (www.fivebridgesrents.com) for contact inquiries or to apply.

Click on the PLAY button for a 3D Virtual Tour of 8901 Laird Street:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Laird Street have any available units?
8901 Laird Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8901 Laird Street have?
Some of 8901 Laird Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Laird Street currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Laird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Laird Street pet-friendly?
No, 8901 Laird Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Grand Lagoon.
Does 8901 Laird Street offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Laird Street offers parking.
Does 8901 Laird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Laird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Laird Street have a pool?
No, 8901 Laird Street does not have a pool.
Does 8901 Laird Street have accessible units?
No, 8901 Laird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Laird Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Laird Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 Laird Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8901 Laird Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8901 Laird Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Upper Grand Lagoon 1 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon 2 Bedrooms
Upper Grand Lagoon 3 BedroomsUpper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Balconies
Upper Grand Lagoon Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLValparaiso, FL
Lynn Haven, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLNiceville, FLSpringfield, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity