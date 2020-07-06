8901 Laird Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking internet access

AVAILABLE 8/1/20 --- 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom FURNISHED home located in Panama City Beach. This duplex home, located on a corner lot, has many upgrades including all stainless steel kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring with custom ceramic tile in the bathroom. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an attached, private bath. Spacious kitchen design with granite countertops, open dining area connected to the family/ entertainment room. Attractive Hardi Board exterior siding, an inviting front porch, and metal roof. Please see the attached floor plan.



The management company provides routine lawn care services. Electricity, water, garbage, basic cable and internet provided in rent.



An application is required for all applicants/ intended residents 18 years of age + ($45 application fee per intended resident). The application process includes a full credit, criminal and background checks plus income, and employment verifications must be completed before a rental decision can be determined. Please submit a contact request at our website (www.fivebridgesrents.com) for contact inquiries or to apply.



