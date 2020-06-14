Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:40 AM

20 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine Shores, FL with gym

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine Shores

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine Shores
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
415 Villa San Marco
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1085 sqft
This 3rd Floor Condo Is Conveniently Located Close To The U.s. 1 Shopping Area,The Beach,Historic St. Augustine And Just A Stones Throw From The University Of St. Augustine/Flagler Hospital. The 2br/2ba Unit Has Been Well Maintained.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
31205 Harbour Vista Circle
31205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1092 sqft
2nd Floor 2 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Granada Floor Plan With Updated Floors Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Off The Kitchen. Master Bedroom With En-suite Bathroom & Walk In Closet.
Results within 10 miles of St. Augustine Shores

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
805 Golden Lake Loop
805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
110 Ocean Hollow Lane
110 Ocean Hollow Lane, Villano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
964 sqft
Come view the third floor STUNNING ocean views and live like you're on vacation year round! The peaceful feeling this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo gives you is priceless.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1698 sqft
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
308 Wooded Crossing Circle
308 Wooded Crossing Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1875 sqft
Memorial Day Special!! Rent By June 1 And Take $200 Off Each Of The First Three Month's Rent Amount. Terrific Family Home With Room For Two Cars,One In The Garage And One In The Driveway.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
4010 Grande Vista Blvd
4010 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
1260 Sq. Ft. New Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout,New Paint,New Fridge,1st Floor,Open And Split Floor Plan To Screened Lanai Overlooking Intra-coastal,Attached Large One-car Garage And Private Parking Space.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1005 Bella Vista Blvd 305
1005 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Yearly Rental! This Condo Located In Beautiful Las Palmas Has 2 Bedrooms And 2 Full Baths. Enjoy The Privacy Of This 3rd Floor Condo And All The Amenities Las Palmas Has To Offer.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2404 sqft
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1050 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1050 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1182 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of St Augustine at Las Palmas! This gated community is located right on the water. Enjoy spectacular sunsets & the natural marsh views from your newly screened lanai on the 3rd floor.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1080 BELLA VISTA BLVD
1080 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1280 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! DON'T MISS THIS GREAT RENTAL, IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF LAS PALMAS LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BR'S, 2 BA'S, A DINING AREA & THE KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY RM.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Augustine Shores, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Augustine Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

