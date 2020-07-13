/
21 Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
495 MIDWAY DRIVE
495 Midway Drive, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1218 sqft
Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1719 Indian Wells Ave, #1257
1719 Indian Wells Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community*. This captivating home is full of sunlight with lower set living area windows.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1620 sqft
New Short Term Rental Special for March and April 2020. Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1289 DEERFIELD LANE
1289 Deerfield Lane, The Villages, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2143 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! AVAILABLE WINTER 2021!!! Must see this fully furnished with golf cart 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home with a 4th room made into a sitting area/library.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Twin Bridge Circle Circle
2045 SE Twin Bridge Cir, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2464 sqft
Elegant and Contemporary New Construction in the Heart of Ocala. Low maintenance with a community swimming pool and cabana. Spacious great room expands your living space to a private walled courtyard.
