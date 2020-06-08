All apartments in Shalimar
Last updated June 8 2020

2566 BARRON CT

2566 Barron Court · (850) 776-6706
Location

2566 Barron Court, Shalimar, FL 32579
Shalimar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1823 sqft

Amenities

***Available August 1, 2020!*** Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated near the end of a cul-de-sac in a saafe quiet neighborhood. Complete with living area, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom suite is large and features a master bath with garden tub, seperate shower and walk-in closet. This home will be freshly painted & professionally cleaned at move in. The home is centrally located with ease of access to Eglin AFB - 5 minute drive and Hurlburt Field - 15 minute drive. Also close to area schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

