2566 BARRON CT

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available August 1, 2020!*** Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated near the end of a cul-de-sac in a saafe quiet neighborhood. Complete with living area, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom suite is large and features a master bath with garden tub, seperate shower and walk-in closet. This home will be freshly painted & professionally cleaned at move in. The home is centrally located with ease of access to Eglin AFB - 5 minute drive and Hurlburt Field - 15 minute drive. Also close to area schools, shopping and restaurants.