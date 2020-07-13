Apartment List
/
FL
/
river ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

129 Apartments for rent in River Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9136 ROYAL PALM AVENUE
9136 Royal Palm Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1246 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME LOCATED IN A QUIET NEW PORT RICHEY COMMUNITY. FEATURES TILE AND WOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT, NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6042 COUNTRY RIDGE LANE
6042 Country Ridge Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1798 sqft
TIMBER GREENS...ALL READY FOR YOU...2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAG HOME LOCATED ON POND WITH CONSERVATION BEYOND POND...A SERENE LOCATION...
Results within 5 miles of River Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Terrace Gardens
11234 Tamarix Ave
11234 Tamarix Avenue, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom - Perfect condition! One car garage. $950 a month $950 security deposit 1 year lease to start - long term tenant preferred.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11944 PALM BAY COURT
11944 Palm Bay Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This is totally redone and upgraded house with new flooring, new appliances, all interior repainted, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new screened lanai, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage move in ready. On conservation with pond view. End of street.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Shadow Ridge
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1502 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lone Star Ranch
12201 Deertrack Loop
12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1481 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Clemente East
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME  THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING  HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL..  FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jasmine Heights
5452 Marine Parkway
5452 Marine Parkway, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
995 sqft
Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! - Lovely 2/1 Home with a Fenced in Yard and Bonus Room! Brand NEW Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout the Home Big Fenced in Back Yard Ample Cabinet Space in Kitchen Bonus Room Central

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Embassy Hills
6935 Twilite Drive
6935 Twilite Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home available to rent now! This home has received a fresh coat of paint, new flooring in the bedrooms and has central AC. Call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9120 hunt club ln
9120 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
Nice 2bed 1bath great location - Property Id: 306382 New flooring new paint inside and out 1 car garage move in ready available July 1. Call Troy 1st month last month and month deposit required Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3655 Dellefield St
3655 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1872 sqft
3655 Dellefield St Available 08/07/20 Fantastic 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Seven Springs! $1300/mo.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in River Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

