Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table putting green bbq/grill hot tub package receiving volleyball court 24hr maintenance coffee bar concierge game room internet access internet cafe trash valet

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*** At Marcus Pointe Grande, we're excited to offer a variety of comfortable and pet-friendly one, two and three-bedroom homes. Inside, our homes are well-appointed with features you’ll love including wood-style flooring, lofty ceilings, built-in desks, spacious floor plans and more!Within Marcus Pointe Grande’s beautifully manicured grounds, we offer residents a full-suite of community amenities including a resort-style pool/spa and sundeck, putting green, fully-equipped fitness center, dog park and modern resident clubhouse with billiards and a business center. Great shopping and dining venues are never far away, and within minutes of leaving your front door.