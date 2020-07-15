7837 HARDWICK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool guest parking hot tub

Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL). Enjoy the peaceful tropical feel of this 2nd floor corner unit. The Spacious living & dining room space offers high sloped ceilings that create a comfy home feel. The Upgraded Kitchen has plenty of Cabinets, A Pantry, Pendent Lights, Stainless Steel Appliances, laundry Room Closet with Washer & Dryer that are included for you as well. *Wonderful Wood Laminate Floors Throughout* More features include: Generous sized bedrooms, Ceiling fan, window treatments, closets galore, 5 Inch baseboards, updated fixtures, Screened Porch (12x17) and more. Must see & Lease today! **Comes with a Designated parking Space** The amazing Millpond community offers a wonderful Clubhouse, Heated Pool & Spa, Fitness Center and beautiful landscaping. Small 25lb pet limit welcomed with approval by owner. 1st/Security/last months Rent Needed. Owner is local and will manage. Note: Lease includes basic cable and trash Removal. Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Suncoast Parkway and less than 5 minutes to 19 to get you to anywhere you want to go. Walk to shopping if wish and all Restaurants, Houses of worship, Entertainment are nearby. Trinity Medical Center is close too. Make this HOME for 1yr or 2 or 3! NOT A 55+(ANY AGE). 6 visitor parking spaces at building. GREAT LOCATION - Call to view today. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/KSE82Q