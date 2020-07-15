All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

7837 HARDWICK DRIVE

7837 Hardwick Drive · (813) 507-8348
Location

7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL 34653

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL). Enjoy the peaceful tropical feel of this 2nd floor corner unit. The Spacious living & dining room space offers high sloped ceilings that create a comfy home feel. The Upgraded Kitchen has plenty of Cabinets, A Pantry, Pendent Lights, Stainless Steel Appliances, laundry Room Closet with Washer & Dryer that are included for you as well. *Wonderful Wood Laminate Floors Throughout* More features include: Generous sized bedrooms, Ceiling fan, window treatments, closets galore, 5 Inch baseboards, updated fixtures, Screened Porch (12x17) and more. Must see & Lease today! **Comes with a Designated parking Space** The amazing Millpond community offers a wonderful Clubhouse, Heated Pool & Spa, Fitness Center and beautiful landscaping. Small 25lb pet limit welcomed with approval by owner. 1st/Security/last months Rent Needed. Owner is local and will manage. Note: Lease includes basic cable and trash Removal. Conveniently located just 10 minutes from Suncoast Parkway and less than 5 minutes to 19 to get you to anywhere you want to go. Walk to shopping if wish and all Restaurants, Houses of worship, Entertainment are nearby. Trinity Medical Center is close too. Make this HOME for 1yr or 2 or 3! NOT A 55+(ANY AGE). 6 visitor parking spaces at building. GREAT LOCATION - Call to view today. http://www.corelistingmachine.com/home2/KSE82Q

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have any available units?
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7837 HARDWICK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
