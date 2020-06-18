All apartments in Panama City
4038 Woodridge Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

4038 Woodridge Road

4038 Woodridge Road · (850) 348-1673
Location

4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL 32405
Woodridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1324 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd. Two Bedrooms, bonus room that can be used as office/small bedroom and a large loft area upstairs! This home has been renovated from top to bottom and has all of the space you need. There is a downstairs bedroom, a full bath downstairs, as well as a bonus room that could be your 3rd bedroom if needed that opens to the back yard. Upstairs is a spacious loft adjacent to another master bedroom with a large bath and a large walk in closet. The back yard is pristine with pavers and new rock garden. Owner prefers no pets.RENT TO OWN OPTION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 Woodridge Road have any available units?
4038 Woodridge Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4038 Woodridge Road have?
Some of 4038 Woodridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 Woodridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4038 Woodridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 Woodridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4038 Woodridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panama City.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4038 Woodridge Road does offer parking.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4038 Woodridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road have a pool?
No, 4038 Woodridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4038 Woodridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4038 Woodridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4038 Woodridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4038 Woodridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
