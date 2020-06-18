4038 Woodridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd. Two Bedrooms, bonus room that can be used as office/small bedroom and a large loft area upstairs! This home has been renovated from top to bottom and has all of the space you need. There is a downstairs bedroom, a full bath downstairs, as well as a bonus room that could be your 3rd bedroom if needed that opens to the back yard. Upstairs is a spacious loft adjacent to another master bedroom with a large bath and a large walk in closet. The back yard is pristine with pavers and new rock garden. Owner prefers no pets.RENT TO OWN OPTION