4038 Woodridge Road

Amenities
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd. Two Bedrooms, bonus room that can be used as office/small bedroom and a large loft area upstairs! This home has been renovated from top to bottom and has all of the space you need. There is a downstairs bedroom, a full bath downstairs, as well as a bonus room that could be your 3rd bedroom if needed that opens to the back yard. Upstairs is a spacious loft adjacent to another master bedroom with a large bath and a large walk in closet. The back yard is pristine with pavers and new rock garden. Owner prefers no pets.RENT TO OWN OPTION