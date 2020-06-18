3806 W 17th St. #A

Amenities

- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet

Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring.

Owner supplied yard work. One block off of Hwy 98, two blocks from the bay! Close to Gulf Coast State College, Florida State University Panama City Campus. Hardwood floors in living room, vinyl in bedrooms and kitchen. Three bedrooms, one with separate entrance, two full baths.

Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.



(RLNE3925466)