Panama City, FL
3806 W 17th St. #A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3806 W 17th St. #A

3806 West 17th Street · (850) 769-5775 ext. 143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL 32401
Bay VIew

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3806 W 17th St. #A · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet
Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring.
Owner supplied yard work. One block off of Hwy 98, two blocks from the bay! Close to Gulf Coast State College, Florida State University Panama City Campus. Hardwood floors in living room, vinyl in bedrooms and kitchen. Three bedrooms, one with separate entrance, two full baths.
Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE3925466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have any available units?
3806 W 17th St. #A has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3806 W 17th St. #A have?
Some of 3806 W 17th St. #A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 W 17th St. #A currently offering any rent specials?
3806 W 17th St. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 W 17th St. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 W 17th St. #A is pet friendly.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A offer parking?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not offer parking.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have a pool?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not have a pool.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have accessible units?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3806 W 17th St. #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3806 W 17th St. #A does not have units with air conditioning.
