2 bedroom and 2 full bath home in the heart of town. Small, fenced in backyard. Master bedroom is located downstairs with access to the patio and backyard. The upstairs bedroom has a full bath. Washer and dryer room off the kitchen. Roof 2017, new siding 2019, new flooring and paint in 2020. 12 month lease. 1200 a month, 1200 deposit, 350 non-refundable pet fee if applicable.