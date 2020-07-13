/
apartments under 1400
156 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Palm Beach, FL
2560 S Ocean Blvd
2560 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heart of Palm Beach Peninsula, large quiet STUDIO with FULL kitchen , appliances, granite tops, bathroom, tiles, walking closet, large balcony, intercostals view, deeded beach access-walk across the street to the beautiful quiet beach, elegantly
270 Seminole Avenue
270 Seminole Ave, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
300 sqft
Charming second floor studio apartment with large windows bright windows, eat in kitchen, and new floors located on Seminole Avenue in the center of town. Close to the shops, restaurants, & the beach. Coin laundry on site.
2565 S Ocean Boulevard
2565 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
Cute remodeled condo unit with mediterranean style kitchen and all new designer floor,new shower and very well kept and VERY clean. Available until December. Enjoy the Palm Beach lifestyle!
235 Sunrise Avenue
235 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,290
271 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
First Last and Security. Annual furnished lease. No pets No Smoking. Studio apartment in the landmarked Palm Beach Hotel. Fabulous in-town location, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, the beach, and bike trail.
252 Oleander Avenue
252 Oleander Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
260 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally renovated with marble floors, granite counter tops, Bosch appliances.
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,354
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
College Park
212 Cornell Dr Back
212 Cornell Dr, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Unit Back Available 08/01/20 Cornell Dr (Guest Cottage) - Property Id: 77904 A charming, naturally well-lit beach cottage nestled amongst your own tropical oasis.
Central Park
3801 S Olive Avenue Apt 4
3801 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Palm Beach Shores
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
North Palm Beach
4500 N Flagler Dr
4500 North Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo for Rent - Property Id: 290021 CONDO for RENT! ONLY 4 STORIES! **BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT LOCATION **NEAR NORTHWOOD HISTORICAL DISTRICT & DOWNTOWN ROSEMARY/CITY PLACE. **FURNUSHED/UNFURNISHED.
Bryant Park
101 Lucerne Avenue
101 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$900
300 sqft
In the Heart of it all! Great updated efficiency in downtown Lake Worth. It's less than a mile to the ocean and one block from the intra-coastal. Large common room to enjoy reading or relaxing and a fenced yard with gazebo for outdoor fun.
523 W 2nd St
523 West 2nd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
Available March 16th. Owner is currently renovating this lovely family home inside out. Plan on having your friends and family over to your spacious back yard. 2-3 car driveway. Front & Back Lanscaping will be re-done everywhere.
South Palm Park
1208 South Federal Highway - 14
1208 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 South Federal Highway - 14 in Lake Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Northwood Village
508 26th Street
508 26th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
700 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed/1 bath / attached apartment located in the desirable Historic Northwood. Charming home with a view to the private commune courtyard. Small pet friendly with restrictions no large pets-limit 1 pet. Water included.
716 Talladega Street
716 Talladega Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1454 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath centrally located in West Palm Beach. Property features impact windows, new flooring, updated bathroom and kitchen. Water and lawn care included. No pets.
Downtown Jewel
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.
Central Park
3915 S Flagler Drive
3915 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
671 sqft
This is a great community, located close to highways, shopping, beaches. There is a community pool, laundry, and the owner is one of the few units in this community that has its own washer.
Pinewood Park
712 40th Street
712 40th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 2/1 competitively priced cottage in quiet neighborhood in Northwood. Private parking and washer/dryer.
Ocean Walk
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
Bryant Park
31 S Golfview Rd
31 South Golfview Road, Lake Worth, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO ON THE HEART OF THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF LAKE WORTH, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH, WALK ACROSS THE ROAD TO BRYANT PARK, WALK TO LAKE AVENUE AND ENJOY ALL LAKE WORTH HAS TO OFFER: SHOPPING, DINING, ARTS AND FESTIVALS.
Downtown Jewel
208 S K Street
208 South K Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
Exceptional one bedroom apartment in the heart of Lake Worth! Light and bright second floor unit. Nicely upgraded kitchen and baths with wood flooring throughout. Covered balcony perfect for relaxing outside.
Downtown West Palm Beach
608 5th Street
608 5th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
9300 sqft
Freshly painted and in great conditions, vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. All prospect tenants over the age of 18 should submit a rental application.
