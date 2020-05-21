All apartments in Pace
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 BALLYBUNION DR

5600 Balley Bunion Drive · (850) 501-9811
Location

5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL 32571
Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2654 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door. It features two fireplaces, built-in book cases in the great room, a mirror lined wall in the dining room, speakers throughout the house that can be hooked up to your sound system, a spacious kitchen with two ovens, a large laundry area with a washer & dryer included, large bedrooms, and a forty two foot screened back porch. The master bath is gorgeous considering the hardwood flooring, jetted tub, separate shower stall, dual vanity sinks, and two spacious walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have any available units?
5600 BALLYBUNION DR has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have?
Some of 5600 BALLYBUNION DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 BALLYBUNION DR currently offering any rent specials?
5600 BALLYBUNION DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 BALLYBUNION DR pet-friendly?
No, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR offer parking?
No, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR does not offer parking.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have a pool?
No, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR does not have a pool.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have accessible units?
No, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 BALLYBUNION DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 BALLYBUNION DR does not have units with air conditioning.
