5600 BALLYBUNION DR

This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door. It features two fireplaces, built-in book cases in the great room, a mirror lined wall in the dining room, speakers throughout the house that can be hooked up to your sound system, a spacious kitchen with two ovens, a large laundry area with a washer & dryer included, large bedrooms, and a forty two foot screened back porch. The master bath is gorgeous considering the hardwood flooring, jetted tub, separate shower stall, dual vanity sinks, and two spacious walk-in closets.