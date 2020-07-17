5533 Mill Race Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings. As you enter the home, you are greeted a large foyer which boasts board and batten detailing, large transom windows, tall ceilings, and tiled flooring. Entering the oversized living room, you will notice the tall ceilings, french doors to the backyard, and the openness to the kitchen and eat-in area. The kitchen features a bar area, island, tons of cabinets and granite countertops as well as an eat-in dining area that has lots of light coming in through the windows. The dining room is oversized and has lots of light and tiled flooring. Off of the living area, there is an additional room that is perfect for an office or separate living area. The master suite is generously sized and boasts trey ceiling, french doors to the backyard, tall double vanity, two closets, large garden tub, and tiled shower. Two bedrooms share a full spare bathroom, and there is an additional bedroom that has a bathroom with entry to the backyard as well. The back covered patio is large, and perfect for grilling and enjoying the giant backyard. This is a gem of a rental and won't last long!

View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/f91357d1-f1f0-4b91-912d-45a4eda5f88b



(RLNE5898930)