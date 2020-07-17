All apartments in Pace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5533 Mill Race Circle

5533 Mill Race Circle · (407) 901-2051
Location

5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5533 Mill Race Circle · Avail. now

$2,175

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2540 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings. As you enter the home, you are greeted a large foyer which boasts board and batten detailing, large transom windows, tall ceilings, and tiled flooring. Entering the oversized living room, you will notice the tall ceilings, french doors to the backyard, and the openness to the kitchen and eat-in area. The kitchen features a bar area, island, tons of cabinets and granite countertops as well as an eat-in dining area that has lots of light coming in through the windows. The dining room is oversized and has lots of light and tiled flooring. Off of the living area, there is an additional room that is perfect for an office or separate living area. The master suite is generously sized and boasts trey ceiling, french doors to the backyard, tall double vanity, two closets, large garden tub, and tiled shower. Two bedrooms share a full spare bathroom, and there is an additional bedroom that has a bathroom with entry to the backyard as well. The back covered patio is large, and perfect for grilling and enjoying the giant backyard. This is a gem of a rental and won't last long!
View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/f91357d1-f1f0-4b91-912d-45a4eda5f88b

(RLNE5898930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have any available units?
5533 Mill Race Circle has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5533 Mill Race Circle have?
Some of 5533 Mill Race Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Mill Race Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Mill Race Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Mill Race Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Mill Race Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle offer parking?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have a pool?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have accessible units?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 Mill Race Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 Mill Race Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
