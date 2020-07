Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan

4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace. This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has a great flowing floor plan and has ample square footage to spread out. The 2 car garage provides plenty of storage options, and the fenced yard grants privacy and an ideal space for entertaining or keeping pets close at hand. Inside, the rooms are spacious and feature ceiling fans in most rooms. The kitchen is large with a ton of storage and counter space for the cooks in the house and would also be a great place for entertaining guests. Wood floors in the living room add warmth and appeal. Sit back and relax in the screened porch in the morning and enjoy a coffee. This is a great house and will not be available long!

View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/b7989dec-1049-4ce2-aaea-2f5895ac50fd



(RLNE2230929)