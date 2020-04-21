All apartments in Pace
Find more places like 4639 SANTA ROSA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pace, FL
/
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:11 PM

4639 SANTA ROSA DR

4639 Santa Rosa Drive · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL 32571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet that has access to the backyard. Large fenced in backyard with a deck for your summertime cookouts! Shed in the backyard is perfect for extra storage. Lawn maintenance is tenant responsibility. 1 car garage for parking. Two pets accepted upon owner approval with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet but no aggressive breeds will be considered . Home is occupied and ready for move in May 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have any available units?
4639 SANTA ROSA DR has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have?
Some of 4639 SANTA ROSA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4639 SANTA ROSA DR currently offering any rent specials?
4639 SANTA ROSA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4639 SANTA ROSA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR is pet friendly.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR offer parking?
Yes, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR does offer parking.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have a pool?
No, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR does not have a pool.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have accessible units?
No, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 4639 SANTA ROSA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4639 SANTA ROSA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4639 SANTA ROSA DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pace 3 BedroomsPace Apartments with Balcony
Pace Apartments with Washer-DryerPace Dog Friendly Apartments
Pace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity