4639 SANTA ROSA DR

Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom comes with a walk in closet that has access to the backyard. Large fenced in backyard with a deck for your summertime cookouts! Shed in the backyard is perfect for extra storage. Lawn maintenance is tenant responsibility. 1 car garage for parking. Two pets accepted upon owner approval with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet but no aggressive breeds will be considered . Home is occupied and ready for move in May 15, 2020!