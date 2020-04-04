4574 Belvedere Circle

Amenities

Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library. When you walk into the front door, there is a dining room to the left and a sitting/game room to the right. The first bedroom has tile flooring and solid french doors and can be used as a bedroom or office. The living room is fully tiled with a fireplace and plant ledge. As you enter the master bedroom, you will notice the best part of this unique home, 2 master bathrooms, each containing its own walk in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are on the left side of the home and share a large bathroom. The home has a fully fenced backyard, with a covered porch, and sprinkler system on reclaimed water. One small dog accepted upon owner approval, pet screening and larger deposit. No cats please. Non-smoking home!



