Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:05 AM

4574 Belvedere Circle

4574 Belvedere Circle · (850) 203-5288
Location

4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4574 Belvedere Circle · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library. When you walk into the front door, there is a dining room to the left and a sitting/game room to the right. The first bedroom has tile flooring and solid french doors and can be used as a bedroom or office. The living room is fully tiled with a fireplace and plant ledge. As you enter the master bedroom, you will notice the best part of this unique home, 2 master bathrooms, each containing its own walk in closet. The 2 other bedrooms are on the left side of the home and share a large bathroom. The home has a fully fenced backyard, with a covered porch, and sprinkler system on reclaimed water. One small dog accepted upon owner approval, pet screening and larger deposit. No cats please. Non-smoking home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2231285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have any available units?
4574 Belvedere Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4574 Belvedere Circle have?
Some of 4574 Belvedere Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 Belvedere Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4574 Belvedere Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 Belvedere Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 Belvedere Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle offer parking?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have a pool?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have accessible units?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4574 Belvedere Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4574 Belvedere Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
