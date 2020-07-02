All apartments in Pace
Find more places like
3300 GLENEAGLES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pace, FL
/
3300 GLENEAGLES DR
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3300 GLENEAGLES DR

3300 Gleneagles Drive · (850) 341-0727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 Gleneagles Drive, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Meticulously kept home for rent in the desirable Stonebrook community. Nestled in the heart of Pace, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on the Stonebrook golf course with full access to the neighborhood pool and tennis court. Home features include, a formal living room AND family room *with fireplace*, an office/study with *built in shelving*, a fully equipped kitchen including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwave as well as an island for additional counter space, and spacious bedrooms (all located upstairs) with custom closet shelving in each. The Master suite contains a private dressing area, walk in closet and in-suite bath with both a jetted garden tub AND separate shower. The home sits on a corner lot, boasts a large covered front porch *with fans*, and a large open patio perfect for grilling in the back. Available for occupancy approximately July 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have any available units?
3300 GLENEAGLES DR has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have?
Some of 3300 GLENEAGLES DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 GLENEAGLES DR currently offering any rent specials?
3300 GLENEAGLES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 GLENEAGLES DR pet-friendly?
No, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR offer parking?
Yes, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR offers parking.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have a pool?
Yes, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR has a pool.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have accessible units?
No, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 GLENEAGLES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 GLENEAGLES DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pace 3 BedroomsPace Apartments with ParkingPace Apartments with PoolsPace Apartments with Washer-DryersPace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South AlabamaSpring Hill CollegeThe University of West FloridaPensacola State College