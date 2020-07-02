3300 GLENEAGLES DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Meticulously kept home for rent in the desirable Stonebrook community. Nestled in the heart of Pace, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on the Stonebrook golf course with full access to the neighborhood pool and tennis court. Home features include, a formal living room AND family room *with fireplace*, an office/study with *built in shelving*, a fully equipped kitchen including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and built in microwave as well as an island for additional counter space, and spacious bedrooms (all located upstairs) with custom closet shelving in each. The Master suite contains a private dressing area, walk in closet and in-suite bath with both a jetted garden tub AND separate shower. The home sits on a corner lot, boasts a large covered front porch *with fans*, and a large open patio perfect for grilling in the back. Available for occupancy approximately July 15, 2020.