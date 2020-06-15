All apartments in Ocean City
2386 Placid Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2386 Placid Drive

2386 Placid Drive · (850) 375-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2386 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL 32547

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2386 Placid Drive · Avail. Jul 6

$1,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1321 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all. This property includes a deeded deep water slip so you can enjoy our outdoor lifestyle during the day, and the comfort of this nicely appointed townhome as you relax indoors. Tile floors in the common living areas for easy maintenance and the comfort of carpet as you relax in your bedrooms. The first floor features all the community living - granite breakfast bar, pendant lighting, pantry closet in the kitchen which is open to the dining and living areas. Guest 1/2 bath is conveniently located off the foyer. Migrate upstairs to the personal bedroom spaces. Both bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms for added privacy. Storage concerns - no problem with this townhome. Each bedroom offers and entire wall of closet space and the garage space is great for added storage, vehicle or additional water toy. On a practical note, this is a NO SMOKING and No Pet property. Don't miss the opportunity to call this fabulous townhouse your HOME. Schedule your personal tour today.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 Placid Drive have any available units?
2386 Placid Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2386 Placid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2386 Placid Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 Placid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2386 Placid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean City.
Does 2386 Placid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2386 Placid Drive does offer parking.
Does 2386 Placid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 Placid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 Placid Drive have a pool?
No, 2386 Placid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2386 Placid Drive have accessible units?
No, 2386 Placid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 Placid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2386 Placid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 Placid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 Placid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
