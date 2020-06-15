Amenities

2386 Placid Drive Available 07/06/20 Florida Living - Contemporary Townhouse with Boat Slip - Available - July 6. - Looking to spend time on the water? Look no further! This contemporary townhouse has it all. This property includes a deeded deep water slip so you can enjoy our outdoor lifestyle during the day, and the comfort of this nicely appointed townhome as you relax indoors. Tile floors in the common living areas for easy maintenance and the comfort of carpet as you relax in your bedrooms. The first floor features all the community living - granite breakfast bar, pendant lighting, pantry closet in the kitchen which is open to the dining and living areas. Guest 1/2 bath is conveniently located off the foyer. Migrate upstairs to the personal bedroom spaces. Both bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms for added privacy. Storage concerns - no problem with this townhome. Each bedroom offers and entire wall of closet space and the garage space is great for added storage, vehicle or additional water toy. On a practical note, this is a NO SMOKING and No Pet property. Don't miss the opportunity to call this fabulous townhouse your HOME. Schedule your personal tour today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4111998)