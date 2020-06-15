Amenities

105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Master bathroom features double vanities, large tub, and shower. The upstairs features four additional well sized bedrooms! This home also has an oversized driveway, and a backyard with a covered patio! Home is located minutes from Eglin AFB, and about 10 minutes to Hurlburt Field or the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast! Owner will consider a pet (with approval) with a yearly $300 pet fee and a one time $300 refundable pet deposit. Renters liability insurance is required. Everyone over the age of 18 must fill out their own separate application and be named on the lease.



