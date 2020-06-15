All apartments in Ocean City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

105 Scranton Street

105 Scranton Street · (850) 678-9448
Location

105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL 32547

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Scranton Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1955 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Master bathroom features double vanities, large tub, and shower. The upstairs features four additional well sized bedrooms! This home also has an oversized driveway, and a backyard with a covered patio! Home is located minutes from Eglin AFB, and about 10 minutes to Hurlburt Field or the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast! Owner will consider a pet (with approval) with a yearly $300 pet fee and a one time $300 refundable pet deposit. Renters liability insurance is required. Everyone over the age of 18 must fill out their own separate application and be named on the lease.

(RLNE4987288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

