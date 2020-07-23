Apartment List
FL
/
niceville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niceville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
356 Evergreen Avenue
356 Evergreen Avenue, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Home available for rent in Cedar Ridge. Nice neighborhood with sidewalks and no through traffic. Close to Eglin AFB and steps away from NWF State College. 2 story home with master on 1st floor.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.

1 of 33

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
214 Southlake Court
214 Southlake Court, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Bluewater Bay Waterview Condo - Convenient to Eglin AFB, Duke, SFG Complex and Destin's Sugar White Beaches - Owner Prefers No Pets Lakeside at Bluewater Bay - Waterview Condo. Available May 1st. The perfect retreat from a long day at work.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
12 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,297
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
113 Units Available
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Court Drive
20 Court Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1456 sqft
Live near the beautiful beaches of the Emerald Coast in this charming 2BR/2.5BA townhome.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Wimico Circle
311 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2261 sqft
Lakefront home in Emerald Lakes. Master is on first floor and overlooks lake. Separate living/dining areas with eat-in kitchen. Hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining room. Convenient to restaurants, shopping and the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3814 Indigo Circle
3814 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1859 sqft
3814 Indigo Circle Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch Home in the heart of Destin - Offering a large ranch home in the heart of Destin close to shopping and dinning. Secluded street with no through traffic. Neighborhood is within 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4652 Sunsail Cir
4652 Sunsail Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2129 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom two bathroom home is for rent! Located in the heart of Destin and a few blocks from the beach. This home features split floor plan; bamboo floors throughout open living area/ dining area and kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
21 Onyx Cove
21 Onyx Cove, Miramar Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2350 sqft
Amazing 5 bedrooms in Destin, fully furnished. Walk to the beach! Enjoy a vacation lifestyle in this beautifully appointed home located in the gated community of Emerald Shores in Destin. All five bedrooms walk out to a spacious balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Niceville, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Niceville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

