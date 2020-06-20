All apartments in Navarre
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:21 PM

9972 Parker Lake Circle

9972 Parker Lake Circle · (850) 496-7444
Location

9972 Parker Lake Circle, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home. Prepare meals in this updated kitchen with stainless appliances to eat in the breakfast nook overlooking the back yard, or to entertain more guests in the formal dining room. Working from home will be productive in the spacious office, and it is an easy commute to Hurlburt Field or Gulf Breeze for anyone that has to drive to work. The large fenced in backyard and oversize patio are great for entertaining or just playtime. Parking in the two car garage leaves four more spaces for guests, the boat or other toys. Call for an appointment because the current tenants have a dog. Call to schedule appointment, tenant occupied with pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have any available units?
9972 Parker Lake Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have?
Some of 9972 Parker Lake Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9972 Parker Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9972 Parker Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9972 Parker Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9972 Parker Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does offer parking.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9972 Parker Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9972 Parker Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
