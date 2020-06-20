9972 Parker Lake Circle

Amenities

Come enjoy this lakefront home in Navarre with lots of room to work or play from home. Prepare meals in this updated kitchen with stainless appliances to eat in the breakfast nook overlooking the back yard, or to entertain more guests in the formal dining room. Working from home will be productive in the spacious office, and it is an easy commute to Hurlburt Field or Gulf Breeze for anyone that has to drive to work. The large fenced in backyard and oversize patio are great for entertaining or just playtime. Parking in the two car garage leaves four more spaces for guests, the boat or other toys. Call for an appointment because the current tenants have a dog. Call to schedule appointment, tenant occupied with pets.