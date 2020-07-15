8881 White Ibis Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to Reserve Pointe. This all brick townhome 3bdrm, 2.5ba is just minutes away from the pearl white sand of Navarre Beach, convenient to Hurlburt Field, restaurants, and shopping. Located on a cross street for less traffic. Great floor plan with the kitchen, dining, and living areas all open to each other. It has a fenced backyard for privacy. The master has a walkin closet, double vanities and separate shower. The complex has a very nice pool area plus a playground. There are no pets allowed