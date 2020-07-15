All apartments in Navarre
Navarre, FL
8881 White Ibis Way
8881 White Ibis Way

8881 White Ibis Way · (850) 244-1170
Location

8881 White Ibis Way, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to Reserve Pointe. This all brick townhome 3bdrm, 2.5ba is just minutes away from the pearl white sand of Navarre Beach, convenient to Hurlburt Field, restaurants, and shopping. Located on a cross street for less traffic. Great floor plan with the kitchen, dining, and living areas all open to each other. It has a fenced backyard for privacy. The master has a walkin closet, double vanities and separate shower. The complex has a very nice pool area plus a playground. There are no pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8881 White Ibis Way have any available units?
8881 White Ibis Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8881 White Ibis Way have?
Some of 8881 White Ibis Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8881 White Ibis Way currently offering any rent specials?
8881 White Ibis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8881 White Ibis Way pet-friendly?
No, 8881 White Ibis Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way offer parking?
Yes, 8881 White Ibis Way offers parking.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8881 White Ibis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way have a pool?
Yes, 8881 White Ibis Way has a pool.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way have accessible units?
No, 8881 White Ibis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8881 White Ibis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8881 White Ibis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8881 White Ibis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
