Navarre, FL
8782 Brown Pelican Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:04 AM

8782 Brown Pelican Circle

8782 Brown Pelican Circle · (850) 361-4178
Location

8782 Brown Pelican Circle, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful brand new townhome at Reserve Pointe in Navarre, Florida. This 3BR/2.5BA townhome has a definite ''wow'' factor. From the moment you enter, you'll be amazed with the craftsmanship and decadent touches found throughout the space. This includes granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, beautiful fixtures and flooring. Downstairs you will find the main living areas and a conveniently placed half bath. The bedrooms have been placed upstairs for additional privacy. The backyard area offers a nice patio area that is perfect for summer barbecues and cookouts.Reserve Pointe is one of Navarre's newest communities and comes with a range of amenities for residents. This includes a playground, community pool, picnic tables and deck space. Lawn care is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have any available units?
8782 Brown Pelican Circle has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have?
Some of 8782 Brown Pelican Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8782 Brown Pelican Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8782 Brown Pelican Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8782 Brown Pelican Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle does offer parking.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle has a pool.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have accessible units?
No, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8782 Brown Pelican Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8782 Brown Pelican Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
