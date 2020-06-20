8738 RIO VISTA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WELL KEPT! 3 bedroom/2 full bath split floor plan. In walking distance to Restaurants, Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop, Culvers, Winn Dixie, Navarre Children's Park, and much more. The Front Door has a Fancy Storm Door with Drop Down Security Screen. There is Neutral Tile in kit/dining/bath/foyer and Neutral Carpet in Living Room & Bedrooms. Sliding Glass Doors in the Dining Area lead to the Patio Perfect for the BBQ. Large fenced in back yard. 10X13 Utility Shed. Automatic Sprinkler System on Well Pump & Septic Tank (Very Low Water Bills for you & No Sewage Expense). Smoking is not permitted. Call for an appointment.