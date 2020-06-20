All apartments in Navarre
8738 RIO VISTA Drive

8738 Rio Vista Drive · (850) 225-3991
Location

8738 Rio Vista Drive, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WELL KEPT! 3 bedroom/2 full bath split floor plan. In walking distance to Restaurants, Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop, Culvers, Winn Dixie, Navarre Children's Park, and much more. The Front Door has a Fancy Storm Door with Drop Down Security Screen. There is Neutral Tile in kit/dining/bath/foyer and Neutral Carpet in Living Room & Bedrooms. Sliding Glass Doors in the Dining Area lead to the Patio Perfect for the BBQ. Large fenced in back yard. 10X13 Utility Shed. Automatic Sprinkler System on Well Pump & Septic Tank (Very Low Water Bills for you & No Sewage Expense). Smoking is not permitted. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have any available units?
8738 RIO VISTA Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have?
Some of 8738 RIO VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8738 RIO VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8738 RIO VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8738 RIO VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8738 RIO VISTA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8738 RIO VISTA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
