All apartments in Navarre
Find more places like 7825 LOLA CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navarre, FL
/
7825 LOLA CIR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

7825 LOLA CIR

7825 Lola Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Navarre
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7825 Lola Circle, Navarre, FL 32566

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings. Large carpeted great room with plant ledges and decorative fireplace with mantle. Eat in kitchen that overlooks the great room with breakfast nook, appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher) and pantry. Nice formal dining room with an accent chalkboard wall and chandelier for lighting. Oversized master suite with trey ceilings, sliding glass doors leading to the covered patio, his and hers walk in closets and large bathroom. The master bath has two separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Inside laundry with hookups are in the mud room with wainscoting and hooks for all the jackets and backpacks. Pet friendly house with owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Total electric home and central heat/air. Big privacy fenced backyard with storage shed. Home is occupied and ready for move in July 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7825 LOLA CIR have any available units?
7825 LOLA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navarre, FL.
What amenities does 7825 LOLA CIR have?
Some of 7825 LOLA CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7825 LOLA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7825 LOLA CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7825 LOLA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7825 LOLA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7825 LOLA CIR does offer parking.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7825 LOLA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR have a pool?
No, 7825 LOLA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR have accessible units?
No, 7825 LOLA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7825 LOLA CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7825 LOLA CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7825 LOLA CIR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566

Similar Pages

Navarre 3 BedroomsNavarre Apartments with Balcony
Navarre Apartments with GarageNavarre Apartments with Parking
Navarre Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Bellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FL
Bagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College