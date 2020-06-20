7825 LOLA CIR

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Brick home located in Villa Danielle Subdivision ~ Close to Navarre Beach, shopping, restaurants and more!! Home boasts over 2000 sqft. of living space with vaulted ceilings. Large carpeted great room with plant ledges and decorative fireplace with mantle. Eat in kitchen that overlooks the great room with breakfast nook, appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher) and pantry. Nice formal dining room with an accent chalkboard wall and chandelier for lighting. Oversized master suite with trey ceilings, sliding glass doors leading to the covered patio, his and hers walk in closets and large bathroom. The master bath has two separate vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Inside laundry with hookups are in the mud room with wainscoting and hooks for all the jackets and backpacks. Pet friendly house with owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Total electric home and central heat/air. Big privacy fenced backyard with storage shed. Home is occupied and ready for move in July 15, 2020!