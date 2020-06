Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located only 8 miles from Hurlburt Field and only minutes from the beach! Fenced in yard. No carpet in the home, all tile and laminate wood flooring. --PET ON APPROVAL--*Florida room/back porch is not heated or cooled BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. *A $25 administration fee will be charged at move-in