All apartments in Navarre
Find more places like 10000 Via Grande.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Navarre, FL
/
10000 Via Grande
Last updated June 19 2020 at 10:44 PM

10000 Via Grande

10000 Via Grande · (850) 999-5923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Navarre
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10000 Via Grande, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
Beautiful POOL home in East Navarre on a quiet Cul-de-Sac. ''7'' miles to Hurlburt Field (AFB), Santa Rosa County schools, close to shopping, entertainment and beaches. Breakfast bar and nook, formal dining room, Sunroom overlooking pool area, huge laundry room. Pool service included, privacy fence. Ask about Active Duty Military security deposit discount.

Dogs allowed upon approval, breed and weight restrictions apply. Sorry, NO cats.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent payments will be used for the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days. This will help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Before viewing the property, please REVIEW QUALIFICATION/RENTAL REQUIREMENTS listed at http://m.sandduneproperties.com/application.html
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 Via Grande have any available units?
10000 Via Grande has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10000 Via Grande have?
Some of 10000 Via Grande's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 Via Grande currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Via Grande isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Via Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 Via Grande is pet friendly.
Does 10000 Via Grande offer parking?
No, 10000 Via Grande does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Via Grande have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Via Grande does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Via Grande have a pool?
Yes, 10000 Via Grande has a pool.
Does 10000 Via Grande have accessible units?
No, 10000 Via Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Via Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Via Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Via Grande have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10000 Via Grande has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10000 Via Grande?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566

Similar Pages

Navarre 3 BedroomsNavarre Apartments with Balcony
Navarre Apartments with GarageNavarre Apartments with Parking
Navarre Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FL
Bellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FL
Bagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity