10000 Via Grande

Beautiful POOL home in East Navarre on a quiet Cul-de-Sac. ''7'' miles to Hurlburt Field (AFB), Santa Rosa County schools, close to shopping, entertainment and beaches. Breakfast bar and nook, formal dining room, Sunroom overlooking pool area, huge laundry room. Pool service included, privacy fence. Ask about Active Duty Military security deposit discount.



Dogs allowed upon approval, breed and weight restrictions apply. Sorry, NO cats.



*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent payments will be used for the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days. This will help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



