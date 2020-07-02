All apartments in Monticello
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

825 E Dogwood

825 East Dogwood Street · (850) 933-6363
Location

825 East Dogwood Street, Monticello, FL 32344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2144 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
range
refrigerator
Home Office; Formerly used as a commercial bookkeeping office, if rented for commercial use sales taxes will apply. Also can be used as residential dwelling with plenty of room, fireplace, central heat and air, large corner lot, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Live where you work. High speed internet. Shady lot, plenty of parking. City Water. City Sewer. Must qualify. Appointment needed. No pets. No smoking. Subject to be removed from rental listing offering without notice (seller might have family member move in). Available 7/8. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E Dogwood have any available units?
825 E Dogwood has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 E Dogwood have?
Some of 825 E Dogwood's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 E Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
825 E Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 825 E Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monticello.
Does 825 E Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 825 E Dogwood offers parking.
Does 825 E Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E Dogwood have a pool?
No, 825 E Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 825 E Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 825 E Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E Dogwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 825 E Dogwood has units with air conditioning.
