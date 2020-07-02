825 E Dogwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Home Office; Formerly used as a commercial bookkeeping office, if rented for commercial use sales taxes will apply. Also can be used as residential dwelling with plenty of room, fireplace, central heat and air, large corner lot, 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Live where you work. High speed internet. Shady lot, plenty of parking. City Water. City Sewer. Must qualify. Appointment needed. No pets. No smoking. Subject to be removed from rental listing offering without notice (seller might have family member move in). Available 7/8. No pets. No smoking.