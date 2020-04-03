All apartments in Monticello
760 E Washington

760 E Washington St · (850) 510-4479
Location

760 E Washington St, Monticello, FL 32344

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Studio · 2 Bath · 335 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Commercial Retail Space available for lease inside the Monticello Health and Fitness Center. All Utilities included with high-speed wireless, and use of very Clean bathrooms During operating hours. Sundays Closed. Three(3) rooms available, two smaller rooms and one larger. 335 sqft - $450/month, 252 sqft - $500/month, 610 sqft - $850/month. Large room is setup for tanning salon right now. Can be continued for a negotiated price. Set up for Hair Salon, Computer Repair, Massage Room. Chiropractor, Small sales center, Customer service call center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

