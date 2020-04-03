760 E Washington

Amenities

Commercial Retail Space available for lease inside the Monticello Health and Fitness Center. All Utilities included with high-speed wireless, and use of very Clean bathrooms During operating hours. Sundays Closed. Three(3) rooms available, two smaller rooms and one larger. 335 sqft - $450/month, 252 sqft - $500/month, 610 sqft - $850/month. Large room is setup for tanning salon right now. Can be continued for a negotiated price. Set up for Hair Salon, Computer Repair, Massage Room. Chiropractor, Small sales center, Customer service call center.