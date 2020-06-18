All apartments in Miramar Beach
62 Secret Harbor Drive

62 Secret Harbor Drive · (850) 586-5301
Location

62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room adjacent to Kitchen. Split Bedroom Floor Plan has a Private Master Suite with Ensuite Bath & Large Walk-in in Closet. Fenced Yard, in-ground POOL and 2 Car Garage. No Smokers Please. Please Call Owner, for Information & to view Home. Home Available May 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have any available units?
62 Secret Harbor Drive has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have?
Some of 62 Secret Harbor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Secret Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
62 Secret Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Secret Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 62 Secret Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 62 Secret Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Secret Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 62 Secret Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 62 Secret Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Secret Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Secret Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Secret Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
