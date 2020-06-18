62 Secret Harbor Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry Room adjacent to Kitchen. Split Bedroom Floor Plan has a Private Master Suite with Ensuite Bath & Large Walk-in in Closet. Fenced Yard, in-ground POOL and 2 Car Garage. No Smokers Please. Please Call Owner, for Information & to view Home. Home Available May 15th.