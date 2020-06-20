All apartments in Miramar Beach
124 Beacon Way
124 Beacon Way

124 Beacon Way · No Longer Available
Location

124 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3BR/2BA brick home located in Mack Bayou Pointe. This home features an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, electric fire place, and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is open and bright with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The ensuite master features his and her closets, a double vanity, and jetted tub. Relax outdoors under a canopy shade in the fenced backyard with lush landscaping. The neighborhood of Mack Bayou Pointe features a community pool. Lawn care included. May allow one small dog per approval, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Beacon Way have any available units?
124 Beacon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar Beach, FL.
What amenities does 124 Beacon Way have?
Some of 124 Beacon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Beacon Way currently offering any rent specials?
124 Beacon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Beacon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Beacon Way is pet friendly.
Does 124 Beacon Way offer parking?
Yes, 124 Beacon Way does offer parking.
Does 124 Beacon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Beacon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Beacon Way have a pool?
Yes, 124 Beacon Way has a pool.
Does 124 Beacon Way have accessible units?
No, 124 Beacon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Beacon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Beacon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Beacon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Beacon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
