124 Beacon Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled 3BR/2BA brick home located in Mack Bayou Pointe. This home features an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, electric fire place, and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen is open and bright with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The ensuite master features his and her closets, a double vanity, and jetted tub. Relax outdoors under a canopy shade in the fenced backyard with lush landscaping. The neighborhood of Mack Bayou Pointe features a community pool. Lawn care included. May allow one small dog per approval, no cats.