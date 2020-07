Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful 16th floor 2/2 Condo at Ariel Dunes II in Miramar Beach. 12 month lease - Unfurnished. Live like you are on vacation everyday! Beautiful pools and amenities, close to restaurants, shopping, and EASY access to the BEACH. This location on the 16th floor has sweeping views of the Gulf and Bay.