Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

5431 Munson Hwy

5431 Munson Highway · (850) 994-1542
Location

5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL 32570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5431 Munson Hwy · Avail. Jun 24

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2412 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CtjfeveWaX3

Come check out this gorgeous custom built home less than 2 minutes from Blackwater River's Carpenter's Park Launch. As you enter the home from the covered front porch area, you are greeted by a grand entry way with high ceilings, a formal dining room to your left, and a large living room with a fireplace ahead. The wood flooring covers all of the living areas, and leads you into the kitchen which features tiled flooring. With plenty of counter space and cabinets, along with a bar-top area, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious and features carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Connected to the bedroom is the private bathroom, with a huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity and walk-in closets. The remaining bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space as well. Exiting the house out back, enjoy your evenings in the screen-enclosed porch which overlooks the fenced in backyard. When the weekends come, grab the kids and walk to the park to play, swim, or cookout, or load up the boat for a day on the river. The Milton Bike Trail is also very close by, and you are only a short drive to Downtown Milton, the Riverwalk, and all of the events held downtown throughout the year. Check out this rare find today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4381684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Munson Hwy have any available units?
5431 Munson Hwy has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5431 Munson Hwy have?
Some of 5431 Munson Hwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5431 Munson Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Munson Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Munson Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 5431 Munson Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy offer parking?
No, 5431 Munson Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Munson Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 5431 Munson Hwy has a pool.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5431 Munson Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Munson Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Munson Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Munson Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
