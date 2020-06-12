Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly pool

5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CtjfeveWaX3



Come check out this gorgeous custom built home less than 2 minutes from Blackwater River's Carpenter's Park Launch. As you enter the home from the covered front porch area, you are greeted by a grand entry way with high ceilings, a formal dining room to your left, and a large living room with a fireplace ahead. The wood flooring covers all of the living areas, and leads you into the kitchen which features tiled flooring. With plenty of counter space and cabinets, along with a bar-top area, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious and features carpeted flooring and a ceiling fan. Connected to the bedroom is the private bathroom, with a huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity and walk-in closets. The remaining bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space as well. Exiting the house out back, enjoy your evenings in the screen-enclosed porch which overlooks the fenced in backyard. When the weekends come, grab the kids and walk to the park to play, swim, or cookout, or load up the boat for a day on the river. The Milton Bike Trail is also very close by, and you are only a short drive to Downtown Milton, the Riverwalk, and all of the events held downtown throughout the year. Check out this rare find today.



No Cats Allowed



