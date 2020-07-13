Apartment List
/
FL
/
mascotte
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mascotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
117 STEWART LAKE LOOP
117 Stewart Lake Loop, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
Renovated move in ready home. Recent improvements include solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close features. New bath vanities. Granite throughout. Flooring throughout. Interior & exterior paint. New A/C !!! -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's.
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2207 Jobbins Drive
2207 Jobbins Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2207 Jobbins Drive Available 09/01/20 3/2 in Leesburg - Available September. 3/2 features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Separate Living, Dining and Family Rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
HURRY, move in by July 15 and get September rent for Free! Fabulous 3BR 1BA home features great curb appeal with a landscaped lawn and open and spacious living and dining areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue
1012 Wax Myrtle Avenue, Minneola, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,940
3000 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
720 CALABRIA WAY
720 Calabria Way, Howey-in-the-Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2289 sqft
Great opportunity to simply rent or to do a rent to own. Seller loss is your gain don't miss out. This a Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath / 2 car garage one-story home with a bonus room on the second floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1498 SUNSET VILLAGE BOULEVARD
1498 Sunset Village Boulevard, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2033 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Centrally located in Sunset Village. This well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you and your family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Indian Hills
626 West Osceola Street #206
626 West Osceola Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Come view this 2 bed 2 bath second story condo. Enjoy breathtaking views of the lake while relaxing on your balcony. Property is located near the Trails and Waterfront Park. Living room and both bedrooms have balcony access.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11554 Autumn Wind Loop
11554 Autumn Wind Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1669 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated March 28 at 10:57pm
1 Unit Available
201 E SUMTER STREET
201 East Sumter Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
993 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent.

1 of 23

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
960 LAKEFRONT VILLAGE DRIVE
960 Lakefront Village Dr, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Lovely 3 story TOWNHOUSE in desirable CLERMONT neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, ALL NEW! Garage and entry on main floor, kitchen/living room/dining/guest bath on 2nd floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on 3rd floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
141 Carroll St
141 Carroll Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1591 sqft
141 Carroll St Available 08/16/20 Gorgeous 3/2 Bungalow - Water, Gas and Pest Control are INCLUDED in Monthly Rent - Located within walking distance of Downtown Clermont and Clermont Waterfront Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mascotte, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mascotte apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mascotte 3 BedroomsMascotte Apartments with Balcony
Mascotte Apartments with GarageMascotte Apartments with Parking
Mascotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsMascotte Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Brooksville, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLMango, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of Central Florida
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College